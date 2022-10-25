‘Just not good enough’ – Journalist slams ‘abysmal’ West Ham ace who needs ‘out of the team

Journalist Josh Bunting has slammed West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek after a poor display against Bournemouth.

West Ham cruised to a two-nil victory over Bournemouth on Monday night, but a poor performance from Soucek didn’t go under the radar for journalist Bunting.

“Think West Ham need to take Tomas Soucek out of the team for a period, has struggled all season but 34 successful passes out of 45 is abysmal for a player in his position. Won 3/4 tackles which is good reading but on the ball he is just not good enough to play in that role,” said Bunting on his Twitter page.

With Flynn Downes brought in during the summer transfer window, David Moyes now has the option of dropping Soucek, but has opted to play the duo alongside Declan Rice in the last few games.