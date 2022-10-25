Report details Leeds stance on hiring 50-year-old Englishman as Marsch’s replacement

Leeds United FC
Leeds United are reportedly not currently thinking about hiring former Burnley manager Sean Dyche as a replacement for Jesse Marsch.

Doubts are starting to grow about Marsch’s position at Elland Road, with Leeds not getting off to a strong start to the season.

Although the American tactician steered Leeds towards survival last season, it now looks like it might be worth trying something different to really take the club forward.

Dyche is one name being linked with the job, but latest reports suggest the 50-year-old is not in the frame as things stand.

Dyche has been out of work since being sacked by Burnley last year and it remains to be seen where he might end up next.

