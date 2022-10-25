Former Tottenham and Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood has suggested that Jurgen Klopp will be on his way out of Liverpool at the end of the season.

Sherwood, who now works as a pundit, says he cannot see Klopp being able to lift Liverpool out of the slump they’re in at the moment, and believes the Reds will have a conversation with the German tactician at the end of the campaign.

While he doesn’t see Klopp being sacked, Sherwood thinks it will be a matter of the club and the manager deciding to go their separate ways, with Klopp perhaps taking the Merseyside giants as far as he can.

Klopp has been a huge success during his time at Anfield, guiding Liverpool to their first Premier League title victory in 30 years back in 2019/20, and winning the Champions League the year before that.

Last season, Klopp also picked up the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, whilst coming a very close second in the title race, and narrowly losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

This LFC side have suffered a sharp decline this season, however, and Sherwood says he now has a hunch that this could be the last we see of Klopp at Anfield.

Speaking on The Kelly and Wrighty Show, as quoted by the Metro, Sherwood said: “The problem Liverpool have got is this team is used to challenging for titles.

“It’s gone for them this season, they’re not going to win the Premier League, so where’s the motivation and drive from the players?

“The club will say they cannot be out of the Champions League but it can be tough for players when they’ve challenged for titles and all of a sudden it’s taken away from them. I think it’s very difficult for them.

“I don’t think Jurgen Klopp is there next season, I think there’s a conversation to be had. I’m not sure Jurgen picks them up from where they are and makes them challengers again, I really don’t.

“History says he doesn’t do that. He’s very good and drives teams all the way. But it’s going to be a fight to get in the top-four now. If they miss out on the top-four it’s a rebuild, a total rebuild.

“I don’t think they’ll sack him but there will be a conversation where both parties agree that Jurgen has taken them as far as he can and they go for a new challenge. That’s just my hunch when I look at him and the team.”