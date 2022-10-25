Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up the surprise transfer of Tottenham forward Son Heung-min as he weighs up the next step in his career.

The South Korea international has been at Spurs since 2015, scoring a hugely impressive 136 goals in 341 appearances for the north London club, jointly winning the Golden Boot alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah last season.

Could Son now be set to line up alongside Salah at Anfield? According to reports in Germany, the Reds are among the top clubs on alert for the 30-year-old as he ponders his next move.

Sport1 also claim that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on Son’s situation, and one imagines Tottenham would much rather sell him abroad than to a Premier League rival.

Son has been a world class performer in his time in England seems an ideal fit for Liverpool, who are currently suffering since selling Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in the summer.

Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz have shown some promise, but Son is a more Premier League-proven player who could make an impact straight away.

From Son’s point of view, linking up with Jurgen Klopp could also be ideal for him as he looks to finally win some silverware, with Spurs not winning anything in his time at the club.