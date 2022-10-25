Man United like former Liverpool man but no decision made on future yet

Manchester United are interested in bringing former Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards to Old Trafford but he is not close to joining anytime soon as no decision has been made yet on his future.

That is according to Ben Jacobs, who reports that nothing is imminent regarding Edwards’ arrival at the Manchester club – even with a view to next summer – as the former Liverpool man is keeping all his options open as he looks for his next role in football.

This comes after Football Insider reported that Man United are optimistic about luring Edwards back to work ahead of Premier League rivals Chelsea, with the report stating that the Red Devils are close to agreeing a deal with the 43-year-old and are willing to wait until next summer for him to join.

Manchester United do like Michael Edwards, but he is not close to joining. Edwards has made no decision on his next role and is keeping all options open. Nothing is imminent (even with a view to next summer). — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 25, 2022

Edwards left Liverpool during the summer after spending the last 11 years at the Merseyside club having joined in 2011.

The former Reds sporting director was replaced Julian Ward after Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, made repeated unsuccessful attempts to persuade Edwards to extend his contract, reports Sky Sports.

The 43-year-old is yet to decide on his next move but it is likely that it could see him return to the Premier League.