Erik ten Hag has allowed Cristiano Ronaldo back into the fold after Man Utd star met manager’s one demand

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was keen for Cristiano Ronaldo to apologise for leaving the Tottenham game early before welcoming him back into the fold.

Ronaldo is now back in Man Utd training after being made to train alone since the Spurs incident, so it seems the Portugal international met his manager’s demand of apologising before being given the green light to return.

Red Devils fans will surely be hoping this issue can be resolved as Ronaldo remains a club legend and a potentially useful goal-scorer, even if he is approaching the age of 38.

See below for tweets from Chris Wheeler and Rob Dawson, who make it sound like Ten Hag was happy with his talk with Ronaldo today…

More Stories / Latest News
Peter Tatchell whereabouts unknown after being arrested for staging LGBTQ+ protest in Qatar
“That’s just my hunch” – This could be Klopp’s last season at Liverpool, says former Premier League manager
Gunners great names the player who is “the symbol of Arsenal Football Club under Mikel Arteta”

Ten Hag has taken on a difficult job at United, where plenty of other top managers have struggled in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but the Dutch tactician seems to have dealt with this tricky situation well.

It was earlier reported by the Manchester Evening News that the MUFC playing squad were impressed with Ten Hag’s methods for handling Ronaldo.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Erik ten Hag

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.