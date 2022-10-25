Erik ten Hag has allowed Cristiano Ronaldo back into the fold after Man Utd star met manager’s one demand

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was keen for Cristiano Ronaldo to apologise for leaving the Tottenham game early before welcoming him back into the fold.

Ronaldo is now back in Man Utd training after being made to train alone since the Spurs incident, so it seems the Portugal international met his manager’s demand of apologising before being given the green light to return.

Red Devils fans will surely be hoping this issue can be resolved as Ronaldo remains a club legend and a potentially useful goal-scorer, even if he is approaching the age of 38.

See below for tweets from Chris Wheeler and Rob Dawson, who make it sound like Ten Hag was happy with his talk with Ronaldo today…

Ronaldo's return follows talks with manager Erik ten Hag at Carrington this morning. Ten Hag was keen to being Ronaldo back into the fold but first wanted to hear he was truly sorry for refusing to go on as a sub v Spurs last week and then leaving OT before full-time #mufc — Chris Wheeler (@ChrisWheelerDM) October 25, 2022

Ten Hag and Ronaldo in “constant dialogue” since decision was made to drop him for Chelsea. Players given a day off yesterday but back in today. Ronaldo involved in training and in contention to play FC Sheriff. Ten Hag happy issue has been dealt with and keen to move on. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) October 25, 2022

Ten Hag has taken on a difficult job at United, where plenty of other top managers have struggled in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but the Dutch tactician seems to have dealt with this tricky situation well.

It was earlier reported by the Manchester Evening News that the MUFC playing squad were impressed with Ten Hag’s methods for handling Ronaldo.