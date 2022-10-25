Manchester City team news: Haaland to start against former club, Laporte sidelined

Manchester City have made the trip to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park on October 25.

It is the first time Erling Haaland has returned to the stadium since he departed the club for City over the summer. He faced his former side at the Etihad in September and netted an 84th-minute winner, but opted not to celebrate the goal out of respect.

Throughout his time in Germany, he racked up an outstanding 86 goals and 23 assists in 89 games in all competitions.

City have already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition having accumulated 10 points from four matches played. Dortmund are also on course to qualify for the next stage and hold a five-point cushion over third and fourth-placed Sevilla and Copenhagen. If two trailing teams were to draw during the early kick off fixture, Dortmund would automatically qualify.

Man City injury news:

Kyle Walker is sidelined with a groin injury whilst Kavin Phillips is still unable to feature as he recovers from a shoulder problem. Aymeric Laporte, who has just returned after a lengthy absence with a knee injury, picked up a knock in the closing stages of City’s weekend clash with Brighton & Hove Albion, so it’s unlikely Pep Guardiola would want to risk starting the Spaniard given his injury record and the fact his side have already progressed.

City predicted starting lineup: