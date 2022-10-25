Manchester United are set to face competition from Tottenham in the race to sign England international Tammy Abraham.

Abraham left the Premier League last year in search of regular first-team football after Chelsea brought in Romelu Lukaku rather than giving the young striker a chance.

As Lukaku flopped on his return to Chelsea, Abraham flourished at Roma, and a return to the Premier League could be on the cards for the England international.

According to Calcio Mercato, both Tottenham and Manchester United will consider making a move for Abraham in 2023.

Abraham made the decision to leave England in pursuit of regular football, and it certainly paid off for him. However, the former Chelsea man may want a return to his home country, and with two clubs pushing for the Champions League places showing an interest in him, he could be tempted if the right offer comes along.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract expiring at the end of the season, Manchester United could prioritise a striker in the summer. Abraham knows the league having already played in England with Chelsea, and certainly has a point to prove after not being given a fair chance at his former club.