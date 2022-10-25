Manchester United are to prioritise a right-back in January with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong a potential candidate.

Despite having an impressive season under Erik ten Hag, Diogo Dalot has struggled to find consistent form for Manchester United up until the last few months.

Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were often rotated under the previous regime, with neither player able to grab the shirt and keep it.

Now, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are going to prioritise a right-back in the January transfer window, with Bayer Leverkusen defender Frimpong a potential candidate.

Despite being just 21 years old, Frimpong has become a regular for Leverkusen since joining from Celtic. The Dutch defender has also managed five goals in eleven league games so far this season from right-back.

With Ten Hag wanting his full-backs to play more advanced and be involved in attacking phases of play, Frimpong could be the ideal target for Manchester United.

At 21, Ten Hag will be able to mould and nurture Frimpong into the player he desires, and he’s far from reaching his full potential.