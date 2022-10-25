Manchester United to prioritise a right-back in January with Dutchman a candidate

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are to prioritise a right-back in January with Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong a potential candidate.

Despite having an impressive season under Erik ten Hag, Diogo Dalot has struggled to find consistent form for Manchester United up until the last few months.

Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were often rotated under the previous regime, with neither player able to grab the shirt and keep it.

Now, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United are going to prioritise a right-back in the January transfer window, with Bayer Leverkusen defender Frimpong a potential candidate.

Jeremie Frimpong in action for Celtic.
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal join Manchester United and Chelsea in hotly contested race for midfielder
Man United like former Liverpool man but no decision made on future yet
Manchester United to face competition from Tottenham for England international

Despite being just 21 years old, Frimpong has become a regular for Leverkusen since joining from Celtic. The Dutch defender has also managed five goals in eleven league games so far this season from right-back.

With Ten Hag wanting his full-backs to play more advanced and be involved in attacking phases of play, Frimpong could be the ideal target for Manchester United.

At 21, Ten Hag will be able to mould and nurture Frimpong into the player he desires, and he’s far from reaching his full potential.

More Stories Jeremie Frimpong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.