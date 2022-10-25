Manchester United confident of beating Chelsea to world class transfer guru

Manchester United are reportedly confident of appointing former Liverpool transfer chief Michael Edwards ahead of rivals Chelsea.

The Red Devils could do with more expertise in their recruitment department after some struggles in recent transfer windows, and Edwards has a terrific record from recent spell at Anfield.

Edwards was instrumental in Liverpool signing the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and it’s not too surprising that he continues to be linked with big clubs since leaving the Reds.

According to Football Insider, Man Utd are now optimistic that they can lure Edwards back to work ahead of rivals Chelsea.

The report notes that Edwards has been keen to take a sabbatical since leaving Liverpool, so it remains to be seen if United or Chelsea can tempt him to return to work just yet.

MUFC fans will surely hope a deal can be done, however, as it could transform their fortunes and get them the players they need to be a force again.