Mikel Arteta admires Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and could make a move for him this summer in what would be a dream move.

Zaha is out of contract at the end of the season and The Athletic journalist David Ornstein recently spoke on the future of the Crystal Palace winger.

“There’ll be a number of clubs who will look at him and wonder if they can get him for nothing in the summer of 2023. There’ll be conversations I’m sure. Many in the game feel he’ll hold out and go as a free agent and play in the Champions League,” said Ornstein, speaking on the Vibe With Five Youtube channel.

Zaha isn’t getting any younger, so if he’s looking to play consistently for a big club, then the end of the season may be his last opportunity. Zaha has spent the majority of his career at Palace, barring a short spell at Manchester United that never worked out.

According to 90min, Arteta is a huge admirer of Zaha, and Arsenal could make a move for him in the summer transfer window. This move could be of interest to Zaha, who dreams of playing for the North London club.

“It’s my brother’s dream though to play for Arsenal,” said Zaha’s brother, as relayed by talkSPORT.

If Arsenal do make a move for Zaha in the summer, then it seems likely that they could be his first choice.