Peter Tatchell whereabouts unknown after being arrested for staging LGBTQ+ protest in Qatar

Peter Tatchell has reportedly been arrested and his whereabouts are currently unknown after staging a protest over LGBTQ+ rights in Qatar ahead of this winter’s World Cup.

The controversial gulf state are set to host the 2022 World Cup – a decision which has been heavily criticised by some due to the country’s poor record on human rights, both for LGBTQ+ people, and for workers who’ve allegedly been poorly treated during the construction of football stadiums and other infrastructure for the tournament.

Now, according to the Metro, Tatchell has been arrested after staging the first ever LGBTQ+ protest in a gulf state, with the report showing video footage of the 70-year-old campaigner being approached by a police offer, who forcibly folds up the sign he’s holding.

Tatchell’s sign read: “Qatar arrests, jails and subjects LGBTs to “conversion”” – and colleagues from the Peter Tatchell foundation later messaged one simple word: “Arrested” after the incident.

Josh Wheeler, a spokesperson for the campaign, has also been detained in Doha, telling the Metro: “We want to see his release as soon as possible.

“This shines a light on the reality of of what is going on for LGBTQ+ people and for women.”

The World Cup in Qatar starts on November 20th.