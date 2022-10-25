Player set for quick Newcastle exit as he hasn’t been able to make name for himself

Santiago Muñoz is set to end his loan spell at Newcastle United at the end of this year as the Magpies have no interest in signing him permanently.

That’s according to Mexico’s Futbol Total, who reports that the forward’s underwhelming spell at St. James’ Park will not be getting an extension, with his parent club Santos Laguna waiting for him to return later this year.

Munoz has been with the Magpies since the end of 2021 and has been playing for the Under 23s, where he has been described as ‘been unable to make a name for himself’ during his time in England.

The Mexican is believed to want to stay in Europe but where that would be is uncertain as of now as it will not be Newcastle.

Muñoz is set to return to Mexico on November 22nd, when Santos Laguna begin their pre-season training. The 20-year-old will look to develop further back home after this small setback with Newcastle.