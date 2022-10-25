PSG’s sporting advisor Luis Campos wants to keep superstar at French club beyond his contract

Paris Saint-Germain’s sporting advisor Luis Campos has said he wants Lionel Messi to extend his contract at the Parc des Princes but there is a slight problem in trying to extend his deal.

Messi joined the French giants during the summer of 2021 after signing a two-year deal with the Paris club but that contract has the option to extend for a further year.

According to Le Parisien, Campos is eager to keep hold of the 35-year-old as the club are said to be ‘delighted with his extraordinary professionalism’.

PSG will look to offer Messi a one-year extension in due course although, as it stands, no official deal has yet been tabled.

The Argentine has said that he will wait until after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to make a decision about his future as other clubs will be interested in acquiring his services next summer, such as his former club Barcelona.

However, there could be a problem when the time comes for PSG to offer Messi a new deal as Le Parisien states that the financial aspect of the Argentine’s potential extension could be problematic for the French club.

After recording €350m (£305m) in losses last season, the Ligue 1 giants are worried about forking out another €41m (£35m) on Messi’s salary.

If the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner wants to stay it is likely that PSG will find a way around this but for now, the Argentine has one eye on the upcoming World Cup.