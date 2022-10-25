RB Salzburg vs Chelsea team news – Journalist suggests two forwards could be utilised at wing-back

Chelsea head to RB Salzburg in the Champions League as they look to guarantee qualification into the next round.

Chelsea currently top the group after a shaky start to their Champions League campaign, but Graham Potter seems to have steadied the ship, and they can guarantee qualification into the next round if they beat Salzburg on Tuesday night.

Potter has made a host of changes, as he usually would, and journalist Nizaar Kinsella has suggested that it could be Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic lining up as wing-backs.

As seen below, only Trevoh Chalobah, Marc Cucurella, and Thiago Silva are natural defenders in the lineup, so it’s anyone’s guess who could line up at wing-back for Chelsea.

Potter didn’t wait too long to change his formation last time out against Manchester United, with Cucurella brought off before half-time to allow Chelsea to change to a back four.

It will be interesting to see whether Potter has opted for a back four or five against Salzburg after a less than impressive start to the game against Manchester United.

Dangerman Benjamin Sesko was only named on the bench for Salzburg.