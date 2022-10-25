Sergio Aguero states that Guardiola once deemed him too fat to play football for Man City

Sergio Aguero’s time at Manchester City was very successful with the striker going down as a club legend after spending 10 years at the Premier League club.

The Argentine discussed his time in the Premier League on the popular Spanish TV show El Chiringuito’s live stream yesterday and told the audience an anecdote about Pep Guardiola.

Aguero was managed by the Man City coach for five years at the Etihad and told the live stream that during that time Guardiola once deemed him too fat to play for his team.

What did Aguero say about Guardiola during their time at Man City?

‘If your ideal weight is 79-80kg and you were 80 kilos and 100 grams you would be fined and you don’t play,’ Aguero told El Chiringuito via the Daily Mail.

‘But it can happen! You come across a little bit of chicken for example then you are going to be 50 grams over.

‘Well the first season we were between fourth and third and he said 2I left you out because you turned up fat this week and what was I going to say? He was right… these things happen.

‘He said it in a good way. And at this time I didn’t really have his confidence. But I was always very respectful to the coaches…’