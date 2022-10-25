(Video) Should Zouma’s goal have stood after Kehrer’s handball?

AFC Bournemouth West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United took the lead against Bournemouth last night through Kurt Zouma, despite there being a handball in the build-up.

There was a lengthy VAR check once the ball hit the back of the net from Zouma’s header as the ball appeared to bounce off of Thilo Kehrer’s hands from Jarrod Bowen’s corner, going back up into the air for Thomas Soucek to head over to Zouma.

New handball law plays huge part in the decision

Initially, you would expect the opener to have been chalked off, as Kehrer clearly handles the ball. However, the new handball law states that so long as the handball does not directly lead to a goal, it is allowed to stand.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Conte needs 2-3 transfer windows to get the best out of Tottenham, says Fabrizio Romano
Pep Guardiola: Jude Bellingham is the whole package
Exclusive: Chelsea remain keen on transfer of summer midfielder target

Supporters still feel hard done by with the decision, with many claiming that the Irons defender looked like he was playing “volleyball”.

 

More Stories AFC Bournemouth Kurt Zouma Thilo Kehrer West Ham United FC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.