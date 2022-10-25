(Video) Should Zouma’s goal have stood after Kehrer’s handball?

West Ham United took the lead against Bournemouth last night through Kurt Zouma, despite there being a handball in the build-up.

There was a lengthy VAR check once the ball hit the back of the net from Zouma’s header as the ball appeared to bounce off of Thilo Kehrer’s hands from Jarrod Bowen’s corner, going back up into the air for Thomas Soucek to head over to Zouma.

West Ham have broken the deadlock! ? #WHUBOU pic.twitter.com/X4n9JVrA5Z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2022

New handball law plays huge part in the decision

Initially, you would expect the opener to have been chalked off, as Kehrer clearly handles the ball. However, the new handball law states that so long as the handball does not directly lead to a goal, it is allowed to stand.

Let's get your verdicts ? Should the goal have been ruled out for a handball? pic.twitter.com/jFF5MhFePG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 24, 2022

Supporters still feel hard done by with the decision, with many claiming that the Irons defender looked like he was playing “volleyball”.