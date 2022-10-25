Tottenham are close to agreeing £25m a year deal

Tottenham are close to agreeing a naming rights deal worth around £25m a year.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim that the deal will surpass Arsenal and Manchester City’s naming rights, which are worth £4m and £20m respectively.

Surprisingly, Arsenal’s deal isn’t bringing in too much money, especially in comparison to Manchester City and Tottenham’s potential new deal.

The financial windfall will be hugely beneficial to Tottenham, and they’ve certainly got a state-of-the-art stadium to match the reported figures.

