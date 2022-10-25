Video: Arsenal and Liverpool target Mykhaylo Mudryk scores sensational solo goal

Arsenal and Liverpool transfer target Mykhaylo Mudryk scored a sensational solo goal against Celtic in the Champions League.

Mudryk has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, with Calcio Mercato reporting that both Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in the exciting young winger.

After seeing his goal against Celtic in the Champions League, it’s on surprise some of the biggest clubs are interested. Mudryk picked up the ball just inside the opposition’s half, ran at the Celtic defence at pace, before rifling one in past the goalkeeper from outside the box.

Mudryk & Sikan link up as the Ukrainian winger is released to shimmy in and catch Joe Hart off guard with a shot outside the box! M U D R Y K haunting Celtic again this UCL campaign! What a strike! 1-1! pic.twitter.com/LxP7I4gNQW — Zorya Londonsk (@ZoryaLondonsk) October 25, 2022

This kid is so special! ?? Mykhaylo Mudryk with a screamer! ?? pic.twitter.com/BkN3Y3gBia — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 25, 2022

Mykhaylo Mudryk the wonder kid ? What a goal for Shakhtar Donetsk…#UCL pic.twitter.com/UR8oXh7d99 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 25, 2022

Pictures above from BT Sport, Bein Sports, and CBS Sports.