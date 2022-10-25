Video: Arsenal and Liverpool target Mykhaylo Mudryk scores sensational solo goal

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Arsenal and Liverpool transfer target Mykhaylo Mudryk scored a sensational solo goal against Celtic in the Champions League.

Mudryk has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, with Calcio Mercato reporting that both Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in the exciting young winger.

After seeing his goal against Celtic in the Champions League, it’s on surprise some of the biggest clubs are interested. Mudryk picked up the ball just inside the opposition’s half, ran at the Celtic defence at pace, before rifling one in past the goalkeeper from outside the box.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Messi scores brace as all of PSG’s superstar front three on scoresheet
‘Just not good enough’ – Journalist slams ‘abysmal’ West Ham ace who needs ‘out of the team
Video: Rare Courtois mistake helps RB Leipzig into 2-0 lead against Real Madrid

Pictures above from BT Sport, Bein Sports, and CBS Sports.

 

More Stories Mykhaylo Mudryk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.