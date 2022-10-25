Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly confident of agreeing a new deal with Harry Kane.

The England captain’s contract is set to expire in 2024 but Spurs are set on ensuring Kane stays beyond that, according to 90min.

Interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich is also likely to be causing some panic in North London, as Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic recently named Kane “one of the best players in the world”.

Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzi? on Harry Kane: “For sure Kane is a top player in the world, but we don't talk about players under contract at other clubs”, tells @Bild. ?? #FCBayern “I'm sure that Mathys Tel will also show what he can do this season”. pic.twitter.com/wfJcKC07tW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 23, 2022

In the summer, the club’s manager Julian Nagelsmann said: “We will have to see what happens in the future” when discussing the striker. Bayern are yet to replace prolific goalscorer Robert Lewandowski, who left for Barcelona in July, and Kane provides a like-for-like alternative.

Nagelsmann on Harry Kane: “He is very expensive. He is strong with the ball, strong body – but at that price it is really difficult. We will have to see what happens in the future…”. ? #THFC “Pavard? I really want him to stay, I want to keep him”, he says via @ManuelVeth. pic.twitter.com/ThHytqAPqK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2022

The 29-year-old is also yet to win a major career trophy despite being one of the most world-class forwards across Europe throughout his career. The German side are known for being able to secure silverware every season.

Kane looks to be London-bound for the foreseeable

However, Spurs are “confident” they can tie the Englishman down to an extended deal. The Lilywhites have significantly improved since the appointment of experienced manager Antonio Conte and are competing in the Champions League this season, as well as being third place in the Premier League. Kane has been at the club since 2004.