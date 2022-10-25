Exclusive: Conte needs 2-3 transfer windows to get the best out of Tottenham, says Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been given the backing of Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Spurs aren’t on the best run of form at the moment, with Conte’s side losing their last two Premier League games in a row, 2-0 away to Manchester United and 2-1 at home to Newcastle.

Although Tottenham remain a very respectable third in the Premier League table, they have mostly had quite an easy run of fixtures so far this season, but have come undone whenever they’ve played one of the bigger sides, having also been beaten 3-1 away to Arsenal recently.

It’s clear that Conte still has work to do to make this Spurs team more competitive, even though he over-achieved last season by getting them into the top four.

The Italian tactician has suggested he will need more transfer windows to really put together the squad he needs, and Romano agrees.

“I’m aware that not everyone is a huge fan of Tottenham’s tactics at times, but I think Antonio Conte is absolutely right for the club,” Romano said.

“Kulusevski and Richarlison being injured means they don’t have many players to rotate and it’s not easy; he said they need 2-3 transfer windows to reach top level and I agree, I think it’s pretty normal.

“Teams like Man City are on different level as of now. Tottenham won’t catch them overnight.”

Tottenham would surely do well to give Conte more time and resources, as he’s shown throughout his career that he can achieve a lot if he has top players to work with.

The 53-year-old won the Premier League title and FA Cup during his last spell in England with Chelsea, and he’s also shown himself to be a serial winner in his native Italy, winning titles in spells with both Juventus and Inter Milan.