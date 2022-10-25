“He’ll join” – £52m ‘superstar’ could sign for Tottenham if Conte pens a new contract – journalist

Tottenham could seal the transfer of Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni if the club manage to tie down Antonio Conte to a new contract.

That’s according to journalist Darren Lewis, as he discussed how Spurs could realistically raid Inter for this world class talent.

“If he commits other players commit, Kane commits, Bastoni will leave Inter Milan and I know he likes Bastoni – a huge imposing central defender who adds the leadership he needs in central defence,” Lewis said.

“He also needs a creative midfielder as well. These players come if they know you’re going to stay.

“Spurs have to persuade him to stay by giving him the finance and I think they will. I think he’ll stay.”

Bastoni shone under Conte at Inter and seems ideal to help the north London club right now after a bit of slip-up in recent games.