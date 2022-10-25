Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Ronaldo Newcastle links, Mbappe statement, Chelsea midfield target + more

Good morning guys, I hope you enjoy my latest Daily Briefing, my exclusive transfer news in one round-up, straight to your inbox five mornings a week!

Aston Villa

It’s official – former Arsenal manager Unai Emery has left Villarreal to become the new manager of Aston Villa, replacing Steven Gerrard. Villa paid Emery’s €6m release clause and have agreed a salary of €7m a year.

I think it’s an excellent move for Aston Villa. Emery is a great coach and appointing him in October was really difficult… long-term project and future investments convinced Unai.

This is different kind of job compared to Arsenal and I’m sure he will have more time, less pressure and great support. Of course it wasn’t easy for him at Arsenal, but I’m intrigued to see him back in the Premier League again – he’s shown time and time again what he can achieve with the right club and the right project.

Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele is having a terrific impact at Barcelona after deciding to stay at the club this summer. Xavi changed the situation in few months: “I wanted him to stay and sign a new contract because he can play at this top level.”

His current deal expires in June 2024, so it will be key topic again soon for Barcelona.

Bayern Munich

Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic on January signings: “No, we’ve done a lot this summer. We will not be active in the transfer market in winter.”

Benfica

Remember the name: Antonio Silva. He’s a top player for the future, of course he needs some time to improve his skills but Benfica are convinced he will be worth €80-90m in the future.

I’ve seen some reports of Liverpool and Manchester United looking at him. For sure, top clubs are following him but it’s important to say that there’s still nothing serious or concrete, as of now. He is still developing as a player, but let’s see where he is in a few years, the future looks bright for him.

Borussia Dortmund

Pep Guardiola on Jude Bellingham: “It’s not just quality… he has a special mentality. He’s already one of the captains, at 19 is quite impressive. It’s not just about the goals, the whole package is top. He’s already playing for England at 19. We know the quality he has.”

Brighton

Official: Alexis Mac Allister has signed a new long-term contract with Brighton. His new deal runs until 2025, and includes the option of an extra year.

Chelsea

Chelsea held talks over signing Edson Alvarez late on in the summer, so could they come back in for him again in the near future?

He’s always been on Chelsea’s list, but Ajax will try to keep him at least until the end of the season. There are no negotiations ongoing now, also no decision will be made by Chelsea on new midfielder in October; it will take some time. Not an easy one, for sure.

It’s looking possible that N’Golo Kante will not be signing a new contract, making him a free agent in the summer. If so, Chelsea will need a replacement, but there’s no decision yet on who that will be.

Fulham

Fulham have seen an opening verbal proposal for Brazilian talent Pablo Maia turned down by Sao Paulo. Negotiations will continue for a player rated highly by Fulham and other European clubs.