Chelsea and Newcastle United have reportedly both made offers for Brighton star Leandro Trossard.

The Belgium international has been in superb form in the Premier League this season and it looks inevitable that a bigger club could soon try to lure him away from the Seagulls.

Trossard would likely cost around €25million, according to Todo Fichajes, who add that he currently has offers from both Chelsea and Newcastle.

Trossard could be a great fit for Chelsea right now, with the Blues in need of quality upgrades on under-performing players like Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

The 27-year-old could also do a job for Newcastle, who are building a promising squad under Eddie Howe.

The Magpies should have the money to be able to get a deal done, but Brighton have endured a difficult few months so might do everything they can to avoid Trossard’s departure.

Star players Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma both left in the summer, and Graham Potter recently left as manager to take over at Chelsea.