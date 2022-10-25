Video: Unai Emery close to tears as he says farewell to Villarreal ahead of Aston Villa move

Unai Emery was confirmed as Aston Villa boss yesterday replacing Steven Gerrard at the helm at Villa Park and the Spanish coach was close to tears during his press conference today as he said his farewell’s to the La Liga club.

Emery will return to the Premier League on November 1st after three years having left Arsenal in 2019.

The Spanish coach has had great success with Villarreal since, guiding the La Liga club to a Europa League title and helping them reach the semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

This helped the Villarreal fans form a special bond with Emery but the Spanish coach has stated the opportunity to become the new head coach of Aston Villa was too good to turn down as he was close to tears during his press conference today.