Chelsea transfer target Rafael Leao scored a magnificent solo goal for AC Milan in the Champions League.

Leao has been linked with a move away from AC Milan in recent months, with the Daily Mail confirming Chelsea’s interest.

Leao may have added a few million to his price tag on Tuesday night with a magnificent solo effort for AC Milan in the Champions League.

Was it luck or was it intentional? ? It doesn't matter ? Rafael Leao with a fantastic solo effort for AC Milan tonight! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/7O426Ynl3J — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 25, 2022

Pictures above from BT Sport and Bein Sports.

It’s no surprise to see Leao linked with European heavyweights Chelsea, but it isn’t going to be easy to convince AC Milan to part ways with one of their star players.