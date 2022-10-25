Video: Kai Havertz takes the lead for Chelsea with stunning finish off the bar

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Kai Havertz scored a sensational top-corner goal to give Chelsea the lead against Salzburg.

The German international picked up the ball on the edge of the area, and expertly dispatched the ball towards the top corner – off the bar and in.

The goal from Havertz added to a smart finish from Mateo Kovacic in the first half to give Chelsea the lead.

Pictures below from BT Sport, Bein Sports, and CBS Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Salzburg grab an equaliser against Chelsea thanks to a sensational assist
Pundit slams Liverpool duo after Forest defeat – “Maybe these players aren’t good enough”
Player set for quick Newcastle exit as he hasn’t been able to make name for himself

A win against Salzburg will have seen Chelsea through to the next round of the Champions League.

More Stories Kai Havertz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.