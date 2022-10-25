Kai Havertz scored a sensational top-corner goal to give Chelsea the lead against Salzburg.

The German international picked up the ball on the edge of the area, and expertly dispatched the ball towards the top corner – off the bar and in.

The goal from Havertz added to a smart finish from Mateo Kovacic in the first half to give Chelsea the lead.

Pictures below from BT Sport, Bein Sports, and CBS Sports.

"Now that is just brilliant!" Kai Havertz casually yet spectacularly whips the ball into the top corner to put Chelsea 2-1 up… ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/QlTsP1HhH8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 25, 2022

A win against Salzburg will have seen Chelsea through to the next round of the Champions League.