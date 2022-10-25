Mateo Kovacic gave Chelsea the lead against RB Salzburg with a perfect top-corner finish.

Chelsea travelled to Salzburg to play their penultimate Champions League group-stage game – a win would see them qualify for the next round.

After a slow start, Kovacic found himself on the edge of the area, where he swung a left foot at the ball, guiding it into the top corner.

Pictures below from bein sports, BT Sport, and Live Score IE.

What a finish that is ? Mateo Kovacic with a moment of magic to put Chelsea ahead ???#UCL pic.twitter.com/M750u8JqIK — Watch the UCL on LiveScore ?? (@LiveScoreIE) October 25, 2022

Mateo Kovacic only scores bangers ? pic.twitter.com/B48EpWF6HT — MK8 (@KovacicXtra) October 25, 2022

A worldie out of nowhere… Mateo Kovacic puts Chelsea 1-0 in the lead with this first-time screamer!! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/dTZ0zGMvnu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 25, 2022

The Croatian doesn’t score too often, but when he does it’s usually a well-executed goal.