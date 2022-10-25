Video: Mateo Kovacic gives Chelsea the lead with perfect top-corner finish

Mateo Kovacic gave Chelsea the lead against RB Salzburg with a perfect top-corner finish.

Chelsea travelled to Salzburg to play their penultimate Champions League group-stage game – a win would see them qualify for the next round.

After a slow start, Kovacic found himself on the edge of the area, where he swung a left foot at the ball, guiding it into the top corner.

Pictures below from bein sports, BT Sport, and Live Score IE.

The Croatian doesn’t score too often, but when he does it’s usually a well-executed goal.

 

