Video: Messi scores brace as all of PSG’s superstar front three on scoresheet

Paris Saint-Germain have destroyed Maccabi Haifa in their Champions League clash tonight at the Parc des Princes and currently lead 4-1 at halftime. 

The annihilation started through a Lionel Messi goal whose outside-of-the-boot shot gave the home side the lead.

That was followed up by a wonderful Kylian Mbappe finish who curled a shot into the same corner as Messi.

The final man to get on the scoresheet out of PSG’s superstar front three was Neymar, who finished off a move after being assisted by Messi.

After a goal for Maccabi Haifa, Messi would round out the half with his second of the game as the greatest footballer of all time finished up causing terror to the away side’s defence for now.

