Video: PSG’s Kylian Mbappe completes Champions League brace with stunner

Paris Saint-Germain ran riot tonight in the French capital as they beat Maccabi Haifa 7-2 in the Champions League.

The French champions were 4-1 up at halftime and added three more before the final whistle to keep their position at the top of Group H

It was PSG’s star-studded front three that put on a show tonight as all of them were on the scoresheet: Messi grabbed two, Neymar got one and Mbappe also bagged a brace.

The French star added his second with a wonderful finish in the second half, which can be seen below.

Mbappé gets his second as PSG get their fifth! ? This front three are flying tonight! ??#UCL pic.twitter.com/DR0zVZSEkP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 25, 2022

PSG’s front three came out swinging today, it’s ANOTHER beauty from Mbappe ? pic.twitter.com/gXLzmtofsi — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 25, 2022

Footage courtesy of BT Sport and CBS Sports