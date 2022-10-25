Video: PSG’s Kylian Mbappe completes Champions League brace with stunner

Champions League
Posted by

Paris Saint-Germain ran riot tonight in the French capital as they beat Maccabi Haifa 7-2 in the Champions League. 

The French champions were 4-1 up at halftime and added three more before the final whistle to keep their position at the top of Group H

It was PSG’s star-studded front three that put on a show tonight as all of them were on the scoresheet: Messi grabbed two, Neymar got one and Mbappe also bagged a brace.

The French star added his second with a wonderful finish in the second half, which can be seen below.

Footage courtesy of BT Sport and CBS Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham are close to agreeing £25m a year deal
Video: Riyad Mahrez fails to put Man City ahead from the spot vs Borussia Dortmund
Video: Arsenal and Liverpool target Mykhaylo Mudryk scores sensational solo goal
More Stories Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.