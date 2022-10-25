Video: Rare Courtois mistake helps RB Leipzig into 2-0 lead against Real Madrid

RB Leipzig have taken a quickfire 2-0 lead in Germany over Real Madrid and it all started after a rare Thibaut Courtois mistake.

For the first goal, the Real Madrid goalkeeper poorly dealt with a corner before Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol headed the ball into the net to give the German side the lead.

That boosted the home side’s confidence and they quickly added a second just five minutes later through Christopher Nkunku.

GOAL | LEIPZIG 1-0 MADRID ? 13' Gvardiol The goal came very early with beautiful goal to kick off the game#ChampionsLeaguepic.twitter.com/xEJ3Ltvdhj — FOOTY HUB ?? (@Footyhub01) October 25, 2022

Joško Gvardiol with the free header! ? pic.twitter.com/xKFdw7mPk8 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 25, 2022

Nkunku pounced on another piece of poor play from Real Madrid before blasting Leipzig into a comfortable 2-0 scoreline.

GOAL | LEIPZIG 2-0 MADRID ? 18' Nkunku A powerful strike from the close range which left the keeper hopeless and double the lead#ChampionsLeaguepic.twitter.com/2iHhu0N6Yv — FOOTY HUB ?? (@Footyhub01) October 25, 2022

18': LEIPZIG 2-0 REAL MADIRD ? Christopher Nkunku doing what he does best. ? pic.twitter.com/7wPBb9R1x6 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 25, 2022

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports, beIN Sports and CBS Sports