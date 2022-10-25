Video: Rare Courtois mistake helps RB Leipzig into 2-0 lead against Real Madrid

Champions League
RB Leipzig have taken a quickfire 2-0 lead in Germany over Real Madrid and it all started after a rare Thibaut Courtois mistake. 

For the first goal, the Real Madrid goalkeeper poorly dealt with a corner before Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol headed the ball into the net to give the German side the lead.

That boosted the home side’s confidence and they quickly added a second just five minutes later through Christopher Nkunku.

Nkunku pounced on another piece of poor play from Real Madrid before blasting Leipzig into a comfortable 2-0 scoreline.

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports, beIN Sports and CBS Sports 

