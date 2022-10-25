Video: Riyad Mahrez fails to put Man City ahead from the spot vs Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City are still level in Germany against Borussia Dortmund after Riyad Mahrez failed to put the Premier League side ahead from the penalty spot. 

Pep Guardiola decided to take the Manchester club’s regular penalty taker Erling Haaland off at halftime in order to protect him for future matches and the responsibility passed on to last year’s penalty taker, Riyad Mahrez.

The winger stepped up to put City in front but his shot was saved by Gregor Kobel in the Dortmund goal.

Footage courtesy of RTE, beIN Sports and CBS Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Arsenal and Liverpool target Mykhaylo Mudryk scores sensational solo goal
Video: Messi scores brace as all of PSG’s superstar front three on scoresheet
‘Just not good enough’ – Journalist slams ‘abysmal’ West Ham ace who needs ‘out of the team

 

More Stories Riyad Mahrez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.