Video: Riyad Mahrez fails to put Man City ahead from the spot vs Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City are still level in Germany against Borussia Dortmund after Riyad Mahrez failed to put the Premier League side ahead from the penalty spot.

Pep Guardiola decided to take the Manchester club’s regular penalty taker Erling Haaland off at halftime in order to protect him for future matches and the responsibility passed on to last year’s penalty taker, Riyad Mahrez.

The winger stepped up to put City in front but his shot was saved by Gregor Kobel in the Dortmund goal.

Kobel denies Mahrez! ? Brilliant penalty save from the Swiss stopper! pic.twitter.com/8DeadhRuUq — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 25, 2022

Footage courtesy of RTE, beIN Sports and CBS Sports