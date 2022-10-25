Video: Shakhtar Donetsk star provides miss of the season contender vs Celtic

Shakhtar Donetsk played out a 1-1 draw with Celtic tonight in the Champions League with the match seeing a miss of the season contender.

The draw confirms that the Ukrainian side will play in the Europa League at the very least next year as Celtic crash out of Europe for another season.

Shakhtar will play RB Leipzig for a place in the next round of the Champions League next week but could have made things a little easier tonight with a win, which could have come but for a miss of the season contender, which can be seen below.

Is this the worst miss you've ever seen?#UCL pic.twitter.com/DEX9zXTsb3 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 25, 2022

Is that the worst #UCL miss you've ever seen?! ? Thierry Henry and @Pschmeichel1 try and work out how Shakhtar failed to score. pic.twitter.com/z0n0eGAx0j — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 25, 2022

Footage courtesy of BT Sport and CBS Sports