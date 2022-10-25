West Ham join Chelsea in the race to sign Ajax star

West Ham look set to rival Chelsea in the race to sign Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Chelsea remain interested in signing Alvarez after attempting to sign him during the summer transfer window.

Romano has claimed that Chelsea may have to wait until next summer, with Ajax unwilling to allow him to leave during the January window.

Chelsea are now set to face competition from another Premier League club, with 90min reporting that West Ham have Alvarez on their list of midfield targets and have recently scouted the Ajax man.

Alvarez is considered a key player for Ajax, but it is rare that the Dutch club are able to keep hold of their stars for too long, with many of them looking to make the move to an elite club.

The standard of the Eredivisie isn’t on the same level as the Premier League for example, so we often see players making the move to England from Holland. However, it’s also difficult to adjust to the level of the Premier League, with many players coming from Holland struggling to perform at the level required.