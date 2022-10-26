Video: Pundit says lack of sharpness of one Chelsea star could be a major concern

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has made it clear he’s concerned by Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s lack of sharpness.

The Gabon international missed a big chance for Chelsea against Red Bull Salzburg yesterday, and Agbonlahor says that’s the kind of chance a sharper forward would be putting away.

Speaking to talkSPORT in the video clip below, Agbonlahor made it clear he felt that issue with Aubameyang could be what means Chelsea are not quite the most serious title contenders…

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Footage shows Cristiano Ronaldo refusing to play against Tottenham Hotspur
Iran trying to kidnap former footballer Ali Karimi for supporting protests against current regime
Jeff Stelling stuns Leeds fans with Marcelo Bielsa revelation

Chelsea fans will have been pleased to see Aubameyang come in to replace the struggling Romelu Lukaku in the summer, but he was never likely to be a long-term solution for the club.

More Stories gabriel agbonlahor Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.