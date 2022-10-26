Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has made it clear he’s concerned by Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s lack of sharpness.

The Gabon international missed a big chance for Chelsea against Red Bull Salzburg yesterday, and Agbonlahor says that’s the kind of chance a sharper forward would be putting away.

Speaking to talkSPORT in the video clip below, Agbonlahor made it clear he felt that issue with Aubameyang could be what means Chelsea are not quite the most serious title contenders…

? “The only part missing I think for Chelsea is Aubameyang’s finishing.” ? “I felt like a sharper striker takes the right touch and dinks the keeper there.” ? “That’s what Chelsea are missing!”@Ga11Agbon questions Aubameyang’s performance for #CFC last night ? pic.twitter.com/jwVdaCzJao — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 26, 2022

Chelsea fans will have been pleased to see Aubameyang come in to replace the struggling Romelu Lukaku in the summer, but he was never likely to be a long-term solution for the club.