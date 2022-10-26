A draw or a win on Wednesday night away to Ajax will see Liverpool qualify for the Champions League knockout round.

Despite their favourable position in Europe, the Reds, led by Jurgen Klopp, have so far endured a strange season.

Starting off in dire form, the Merseyside giants picked up just two points from their first three league games. Consequently, Klopp’s men, who are down in eighth place in the Premier League table, are still trying to play catch-up with rivals Man City and league leaders Arsenal, who occupy the top spot with 28 points.

An impressive one-nil win over Pep Guardiola’s Citizens 10 days ago suggested the 2019-20 title winners had got their campaign back on track but after suffering a shock defeat against Nottingham Forest last weekend, many fans will be wondering what Liverpool are going to turn up against Ajax tonight.

Set to take on Alfred Schreuder’s side in Holland, Liverpool will be aware that last weekend’s shocking result has put the pressure back on, but that could be eased if the footballing Gods align and dish out a favourable set of results.

As things stand in Group A before kick-off, Napoli, who have already qualified, sit top on 12 points. Liverpool are in second place on nine points, Ajax sit third on three points with point-less Rangers rock-bottom.

Given the fact there are just two group games left to play, including tonight’s games, successfully avoiding defeat will see Klopp’s men progress.

However, should Ajax come away with all three points, Liverpool will need at least a point against Napoli next week if they’re to keep their European dream alive.

Ahead of what could be a hugely significant game in Liverpool’s season, both sides have named their starting 11s.

Ajax lineup:

Liverpool lineup: