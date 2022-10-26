(Video) Antoine Griezmann hits referee in face with ball, knocks official down

Atletico Madrid are in Champions League action against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Colchoneros currently sit third in Group B and set to take only a point from tonight’s game, the Spanish giants will be hoping to pinch a late winner.

However, despite Diego Simeone’s need to secure a win, it has been striker Antoine Griezmann who has come closest to landing a knockout blow.

The attacker picked the ball up near the halfway line and in an effort to spray a cross-field ball, the France international actually hit the referee in the face and knocked him to the ground.

Check out the unusual moment below.

Pictures via CBS Sports