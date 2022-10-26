(Video) Antoine Griezmann hits referee in face with ball, knocks official down

Atletico Madrid
Posted by

Atletico Madrid are in Champions League action against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Colchoneros currently sit third in Group B and set to take only a point from tonight’s game, the Spanish giants will be hoping to pinch a late winner.

However, despite Diego Simeone’s need to secure a win, it has been striker Antoine Griezmann who has come closest to landing a knockout blow.

MORE: Ajax vs Liverpool confirmed lineups: Salah, Nunez set to start

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Harvey Elliot and Darwin Nunez strike twice in quick succession to extend Liverpool’s lead
Jurgen Klopp “angry” after missing out on Ajax star
Video: Darwin Nunez somehow misses open goal sitter for Liverpool

The attacker picked the ball up near the halfway line and in an effort to spray a cross-field ball, the France international actually hit the referee in the face and knocked him to the ground.

Check out the unusual moment below.

Pictures via CBS Sports

More Stories Antoine Griezmann

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.