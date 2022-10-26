Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target Yeremi Pino will be available for just £25m.

Despite being just 20 years old, Pino is a regular in the Villarreal side. The young winger played a pivotal role in their impressive Champions League run last season, and has already made six appearances for his country.

His performances have turned the heads of some of the biggest clubs in Europe, as they look to sign one of the brightest young talents on the continent.

On his Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano confirmed both Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Pino.

Now, according to The Sun, Pino could be available for just £25m. The Spanish international is far from the finished product and is yet to become a regular threat in front of goal, but at 20 years old he’s far from reaching his full potential.

At a bargain price in today’s market of £25m, it could be worth the risk for either Arsenal or Chelsea to take a gamble on the young winger.

However, the chance of becoming a regular starter in the Chelsea or Arsenal side at the moment is slim, so playing week-in-week-out for Villarreal could be the best place for his development.