Arsenal could sign Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans at the end of the season once his contract expires at the Midlands club.

According to JuveDipendenza, Juventus were keen on adding the Belgian to their squad but have now set their sights on alternative targets as Tielemans “should” be making the move to North London.

Tielemans has been linked with several clubs in recent years but a deal has failed to ever materialise, leaving the midfielder to see out his contract at Leicester.

The 25-year-old is currently playing a crucial role in a troublesome season for Leicester, who had spent the past months in the relegation of the Premier League table. His stunning strike against Wolverhampton Wanderers helped the club move out of the bottom three for the first time this season.

Tielemans set to bolster Arsenal’s midfield

Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen the Gunners’ midfield after failing in their pursuit of Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz in the final days of the summer transfer window. They’re managing fine without him, though, as Arsenal currently sit on top of the league.