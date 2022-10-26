Arsenal have opened contract negotiations with Edu Gaspar amid interest from French club PSG.

Arsenal’s progression over the last few years has been heavily down to Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard has transformed Arsenal on and off the pitch, changing the way they play and implementing a different culture surrounding the club.

However, one man who possibly goes under the average fan’s radar is Arsenal’s technical director Edu.

According to 90min, Arsenal are in discussion with Edu regarding a new long-term contract, but he is attracting the interest of PSG amongst others.

Interest from other clubs is understandable. Arsenal’s recruitment over the last few years has been excellent, targeting young players who fit Arteta’s system.

Losing Edu would be catastrophic for Arsenal so it’s no surprise to see the club desperate to tie him down to a longer deal.

The project being built at Arsenal is one of the most exciting in Europe, but working with the budget of PSG could be an attraction for Edu.

However, the report from 90min does claim that Edu is happy at Arsenal and is desperate to achieve a Premier League title with the club he once played for.