Arsenal plotting player-swap offer to sign Serie A midfielder

Arsenal FC
Arsenal are the latest club to be linked with Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbian midfielder has been with Lazio since he signed from Genk way back in 2015.

During the 27-year-old’s time in Rome, he has grown to become one of Europe’s most highly-rated central midfielders. Best known for his tenacious and industrious box-to-box style of play, the Serbia international has amassed huge attention in recent transfer windows.

Previously linked with the likes of Manchester United and Juventus, with both clubs failing to make a move happen, according to Calciomercato, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners have now emerged as candidates to bring the powerful midfielder to the Premier League.

It has been reported that Arsenal, with the help of technical director Edu, are considering offering Lazio £52m, as well as young midfielder Albert Lokonga, in exchange for Milinkovic-Savic.

Since joining the Serie A club eight years ago, Milinkovic-Savic, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 309 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 120 goals along the way.

