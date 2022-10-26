Arsenal confident of keeping Edu as Gunners devise transfer plans for January

Arsenal are reportedly confident of keeping technical director Edu at the club despite some concern that his fine performances in the job at the Emirates Stadium is seeing him attract interest from elsewhere.

The Brazilian, who played for the Gunners’ famous 2003/04 Invincibles side, is now making a name for himself as a key figure in the north London club’s recruitment, bringing in some smart signings in recent times such as Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

According to the Evening Standard, it seems Arsenal remain reasonably confident that Edu will end up staying at the club and committing his future.

The report also looks into what Arsenal might do in the January transfer window, with a few players seemingly still on their radar, even after a busy summer.

It remains to be seen how much AFC can do in the middle of the season, but the Evening Standard claim they want a wide-forward, a left-sided centre-back, and a midfielder.

Wolves winger Pedro Neto is mentioned as a wide-player they looked at in the summer, and it’s also suggested that they’ve been showing an interest in Shakhtar Donetsk starlet Mykhaylo Mudryk.