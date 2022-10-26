Barcelona have been dumped out of the Champions League with two group games still to play.

The La Liga giants don’t kick off against Group C leaders Bayern Munich until 8 p.m (UK time) but their fate was sealed the minute full-time was called in Inter Milan’s game against Viktoria Plzen.

Having thumped the side from the Czech Republic four-nil, thanks to a masterclass from striker Eden Dzeko, Inter Milan will now join Bayern Munich in the prestigious competition’s knockout stage. Barcelona, along with Viktoria Plzen, have both been eliminated as their group’s bottom two.

MORE: Ajax vs Liverpool confirmed lineups: Salah, Nunez set to start

This season is the second consecutive campaign that Xavi’s side have crashed out of Europe’s most illustrious club competition and it demonstrates just how far the Catalan side have fallen.

It’s happened again! ? Barcelona are dumped out of the #UCL at the group stage for the second year in succession… It’s nothing short of a disaster for the Catalan club! ? pic.twitter.com/1SymKhIkUN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 26, 2022

With former attacker Lionel Messi thriving at Paris-Saint Germain, fans of Barcelona will feel even more disappointed that their Argentine legend has been unable to be the difference in Europe – something he had done for the best part of two decades.

Xavi’s side will drop down and enter the Europa League.