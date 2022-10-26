Bayern Munich shortlist Man City midfielder ahead of summer window

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are reportedly weighing up a move for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min’s Graeme Bailey, who claims the Bavarian club are big admirers of the Citizens’ skipper.

Gundogan, 32, has less than 12 months left on his contract with Manchester City so failure to extend his deal could see a foreign club negotiate a summer transfer as early as January, and judging by these reports, the club at the front of the queue are Julian Nagglesmann’s Reds.

MORE: Ex-Premier League star pleads guilty to tax evasion, faces two years in prison

Unlikely to want the Germany international to depart for free, Pep Guardiola will probably feel frustrated by the situation the club now find itself in.

However, knowing that there is such little time left to act before the player can decide where he plays in the summer, Guardiola may be forced to accept that Gundogan could prefer a return to Germany, ending a six-year spell in the Premier League.

Since joining from Borussia Dortmund back in 2016, the 32-year-old, who has 62 international caps under his belt, has gone on to feature in 268 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 85 goals along the way.