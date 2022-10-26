Chelsea prepare official January bid for Newcastle star

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a January transfer window bid for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian’s superb form for Newcastle since his big move from Lyon last year continues to see him attract interest from Europe’s elite, with Real Madrid also recently mentioned as potential suitors.

Guimaraes was also wanted by Arsenal before he joined Newcastle, and it increasingly looks like superb business from the Magpies to bring him in.

Still, they may now have to fight off interest from Chelsea this January as the Blues prepare an official bid to test NUFC’s resolve, according to a report from Goal Brasil.

Chelsea would do well to bring in this top talent, but one imagines Newcastle will surely do all they can to block his departure.