Chelsea and Manchester City looking to make sensational swoop for PSG star

Chelsea and Manchester City are looking to make a sensational swoop for PSG star Lionel Messi.

Despite reaching the latter stage of his career, Messi is showing no signs of slowing down. The Argentine has managed 23 goals and assists in just 16 games in all competitions, with PSG having an excellent chance of reaching the final stages of the Champions League.

There aren’t many better front threes than Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in world football, but the former is now attracting interest from the Premier League.

A report from Fichajes claims that both Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing the PSG star.

Lionel Messi in action for PSG.
Some fans feel Messi should prove himself in the Premier League before he retires, and the majority of neutrals would welcome him to England.

To witness one of the greatest players ever to have graced a football pitch in the Premier League would be an honour, so it will be interesting to see if either Chelsea or Manchester City follow up their interest.

Whether Messi is interested in a move to England or not remains to be seen, but it would be amazing to see before he retires.

