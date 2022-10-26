Chelsea have major transfer deal “under control”, says Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea remain in control with regards to the potential transfer of RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues were strongly linked with the France international in recent times, with a deal looking close, and Romano has once again reiterated that the player has had a medical with the club and that a deal has been agreed in principle.

“It’s important to mention that Chelsea have everything under control, he’s agreed in principle to join, he’s had a medical with Chelsea, and he’s waiting to sign his contract,” Romano said.

“Everyone who’s joining Chelsea all agree that Nkunku will be an excellent signing for the Blues.

“Just a reminder – Chelsea don’t plan to meet Nkunku’s €60m release clause, they plan to reach a different agreement.”

Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea?
It’s looking good for Chelsea, with fans likely to be delighted that their club has moved early to get into pole position for such a top talent.

Nkunku has been on fire in front of goal for the last year or so, scoring 47 goals in his last 70 games for Leipzig in all competitions, showing he’s surely ready for a bigger move.

Chelsea also urgently need someone with that kind of record in front of goal, as that’s one weakness in their current squad – an over-reliance on ageing front-man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the struggles of the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz, and more.

