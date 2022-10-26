Chelsea refusing to give up their pursuit of 19-year-old star

Chelsea FC
Chelsea are refusing to give up in their pursuit of 19-year-old midfielder Arsen Zakharyan.

Over the next few transfer windows, there’s a good chance we could see Chelsea sign a new midfielder. Denis Zakaria was brought in during the summer transfer window, but the Juventus loanee has struggled to make the impact expected of him.

With players out of contract in the summer, Graham Potter may consider a midfielder a priority, and they could reignite their interest in young midfielder Zakharyan.

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea were close to signing the 19-year-old during the summer, but a move collapsed due to FIFA and UEFA restrictions on signing Russian players. However, the report claims that Chelsea are not giving up on their pursuit of Zakharyan.

Chelsea are reportedly ready to meet the release clause required to secure their man, who is currently in talks about changing his citizenship to Armenian to finalise a move.

Zakharyan would offer Chelsea a creative threat from midfield, having managed five assists in 16 games so far this season.

