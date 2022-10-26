Chelsea reignite their interest in Dutch international after recent injury to key player

Chelsea are set to reignite their interest in Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries after a recent injury to Reece James.

James recently suffered an injury which could potentially keep him out of the World Cup with England. The young right-back is a key player for Chelsea and in his absence, Graham Potter has used multiple different players as his replacement.

The likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Raheem Sterling have been utilised in an unfamiliar wing-back role, so adequate cover for James could be a priority for Chelsea in the upcoming January transfer window.

Denzel Dumfries of Inter Milan.
Now, a report from 90min has claimed that Chelsea are going to accelerate their interest in Inter Milan defender Dumfries to provide competition for James.

The Dutch international is of a similar mould to James in terms of his best attributes are going forward. With Potter flickering between a back three and a back four, Dumfries is the ideal solution at wing-back, with James often utilised in a more central role.

Chelsea don’t currently have a natural right-back at the club behind James, so having a player suited to the role rather than someone out of position appears to be their priority in the January window.

