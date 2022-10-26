Danny Murphy has heaped praise onto Newcastle United midfielder and rumoured Chelsea transfer target Bruno Guimaraes after his superb recent form in the Premier League.

The Brazilian joined Newcastle from Lyon in January and has proven to be probably the best signing made by the club under their wealthy Saudi owners.

Guimaraes is now being linked with a possible move away, with Chelsea named as potential suitors for the 24-year-old by Simon Phillips, speaking to Give Me Sport.

It remains to be seen how realistic a deal is, but Murphy has sent Newcastle a message – tie Bruno down!

Watch below as he discusses how highly he rates the player on talkSPORT, urging Newcastle to get him tied down to a new contract as he’s a player who can do everything on the pitch…

“Nail him down to a new deal!” ???? “He’s the main man. He’s tenacious, can pick a pass & score. The number 1 signing!” Danny Murphy urges #NUFC to secure @BrunooG97’s future at St. James’ Park. pic.twitter.com/QcdZUlWFS9 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 26, 2022

Newcastle fans will be thrilled that their club managed to get this exciting signing done, and there’s no doubt Chelsea would surely love to have him as well.

Still, the west London giants may have to look elsewhere as it’s hard to imagine NUFC will be under any financial pressure to sell this important player.